Carolyn Fitzpatrick, longtime Jefferson County lawmaker, dies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators has announced that longtime lawmaker, Carolyn Fitzpatrick has passed away.
In a statement, Scott Gray writes, “Our friend and colleague Carolyn Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully at her home, and with heavy hearts the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, Administration, and Staff of Jefferson County express our sympathies to her husband, Jim, sons TJ , Mark and their families, along with her entire family. We will be forever grateful for her friendship and service.”
Fitzpatrick represented Jefferson County’s District 12, which covers the southwest portion of the City of Watertown. Ten years ago, she became the first woman ever to be elected as Legislative Board Chair. Fitzpatrick was the 2015 Athena Award winner, and was known for her strong leadership and community involvement.
There are no details yet on funeral arrangements. 7News will have more on Fitzpatrick’s life and legacy this week.
