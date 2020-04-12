COVID-19 Sunday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 148 people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who have tested positive for COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County reported 5 new cases Sunday, bringing the county’s total of confirmed cases to 93. Of those cases, officials report 35 have completed mandatory isolation and are recovering well, three cases are hospitalized, there was 1 death.
A warning has been issued for anyone who had visited the Garden Center at Ogdensburg’s Walmart the morning of March 31st. Health officials say there was a risk for COVID-19 exposure, and they’re asking people who were there to monitor their temperatures twice a day for two weeks.
In Jefferson County, two new cases were reported, however, two more recovered. The total of confirmed cases in the county sits as 46. On the positive side, the amount of recovered cases is currently 25.
To date, 1,012 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Jefferson County, with 966 negative results.
Health officials in Lewis County confirmed 1 new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 9. Of those confirmed cases, four appear to be in isolation, while county officials report five people have recovered.
Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo has ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients. Nursing homes in St. Lawrence County are preparing and putting measures in place to take care of residents who may have tested positive or recovered from the virus.
And Samaritan Medical Center is limiting the amount of visitors allowed at the hospital in accordance to a guideline from the Centers for Disease Control. Visitors are limited to parents of newborns in the NICU and admitted children, labor support, and end-of-life situations.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop people from partaking in Easter Sunday services.
In Black River, pews were replaced with car seats as service took place at the drive-in. And for those who wanted to stay safe at home, 7 News aired a special Sunday Service from St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown which you can watch in full here.
