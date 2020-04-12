Cuomo: Data suggests curve is flattening, new mandate for essential employers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - In his press briefing Sunday, Governor Cuomo said the latest data suggests New York is flattening the COVID-19 curve and making progress in combating the virus.
The Governor reports single-day hospitalizations are down. 53 people were hospitalized, a major drop, considering just eight days ago, that number was over 1,000. At the same time, the number of people who have gotten well and are able to leave the hospital has increased to 1,862.
There’s been an increase in the number of patients moved into intensive care, 198 in the last 24 hours, up from 101 the day prior.
The state reports 758 new deaths from COVID-19, a number that has remained relatively steady over the last several days. In all, 9,385 thousand New Yorkers have died from the virus.
Governor Cuomo announced two new executive order Sunday. The first mandates that all essential employers provide masks or face coverings to workers for times when they deal with the public. The second will expand antibody testing to help determine how many people may have developed a resistance to novel coronavirus.
As for reopening schools and the economy, Cuomo provided no firm date, saying, “I don’t know what we’ll be doing in June.” He says he’d like to see things get back to normal as soon as possible, but stressed that reopening the state will require thoughtful planning and coordination, within New York, and with neighboring states like New Jersey and Connecticut.
