Frank W. Loomis Sr., 78, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frank W. Loomis Sr., 78, Woodpecker Lane died April 10th, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Frank died after a long battle with cancer under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.
Frank was born June 22nd, 1941 in Pulaski, a son of Ivan and Margaret Loomis, he attended the Mannsville school. Frank is predeceased by his two sisters Helen Parish and Nevah Loomis. Survived by his three brothers and two sisters, Ivan “Buck” Jr., Stanley, Clarance, Alice (Gordon), and Linda Loomis.
Frank is survived by his loving wife Caroline of 58 years. Frank and Caroline married June 15th, 1962 in Ellisburg, NY.
Frank, a block and concrete mason until 1996 was also known for his deer processing shop, “Frank’s Place”, which he ran with his wife and family for over 20 years.
Frank was known for his love for fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. He could always be found with a cold Genesse on hand.
Frank is survived by his wife Caroline, three sons, and two daughters: Frank Jr. (Brenda), Vicky Worthington, John (Dotty), Richard (Barb), and Valarie Perry (John Jr.); eleven grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog Chloe.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Ellisburg Cemetery.
A special thanks to Jefferson County Hospice for taking great care of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown NY 13601.
