Getting creative to have Easter Service safely: transforming a drive-in

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cars were ushered into the Black River Drive-In Sunday morning, but not to see a movie. From the back of a couple of pickup trucks, in front of the big screen, came Parkside Bible Church’s Easter service.
Instead of pews, families sat in their cars, windows rolled up with the radio on to hear service transmitted over the airwaves.
“The church is brought together by community, and when we are social distancing and we can’t meet in our church, that community is difficult. I think when we come together in the cars, I think it’s going to bring that community back,” said Parkside Bible Church Lead Pastor Michael Gerhardt.
Pastor Gerhardt says their church community is 250 families strong.
When looking for a place to hold everyone safely, Gerhardt says he found Drive-in owner Loren Knapp.
“It was nice to see the lot bustling with cars for a while,” said Knapp.
Knapp can’t open his business, so he extended a helping hand.
“I can’t run it as a drive in movie theater for now. I may as well try to help out the rest of the community,” Knapp said.
And it seemed to work. Smiles and waves came from every car to say a “Happy Easter” from a far.
All of this as people are staying separated so they can come back together soon.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.