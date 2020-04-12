Jefferson County: 2 more cases, 2 more recover

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County officials report two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive test results to 46.
At the same time, two more people have recovered from the virus. The number of people who have gotten better now stands at 25.
Sunday’s press update also indicates a second patient has been hospitalized due to novel coronavirus.
Nineteen people are in mandatory isolation, with 94 in mandatory quarantine, and 38 in precautionary quarantine.
To date, 1,012 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Jefferson County, with 966 negative results.
