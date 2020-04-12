Nursing homes are accepting COVID-19 patients

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo orders nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients.
Nursing homes say that's not much of a change. They don't discriminate based on medical diagnoses.
At United Helpers, they already have a separate area of their Ogdensburg nursing home ready in case any resident comes down with COVID-19. If any resident had to be sent to the hospital to be treated for the disease, officials say they would be welcomed back with appropriate precautions once discharged.
“After their care was provided, it would be the intention that they could come back home to the nursing home. We’ve been planning for some time and put measures in place so that we could care for residents who ever had COVID or are recovering from COVID,” said United Helpers Vice President of Clinical and Quality Services Stacey Cannizzo.
Some feared the governor’s order two weeks ago meant hospitals would start pouring COVID-19 patients into nursing homes. But, that hasn’t happened.
