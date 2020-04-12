Samaritan Medical Center limiting visitors

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Most visitors at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown are still not being allowed inside.
The hospital is complying with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are few exceptions as to who can be with a patient.
Samaritan officials say they usually have to turn away a couple dozen visitors a day. But, they say most are understanding.
“They want what’s best for their loved one, and they want what’s best for them, obviously. So, I think honestly, nine times out of ten, people are very understanding. They really do comprehend why this is happening. But, I also think it doesn’t come without a little sadness,” said Samaritan Medical Center Public Relations Director Leslie DiStefano.
Leslie DiStefano says people turned away will be kept up to date on the patient they’re unable to visit.
