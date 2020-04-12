Saturday Sports: Area semi-pro football teams prep for 2020 season

“Yeah, it was great. You know, we’ve got Sussex Stags who was in the league for 2 or 3 years back in ’15 and ’16- ’17. The team that won the league in ’18 from down in the Kingston area is back in the league this year and they look like they’re gonna be a very, very good opponent. With those 2 teams coming in, then there’s a new team in Syracuse called the Syracuse Smash. I’ve never known of really a bad team out of the Syracuse area. They’ve got a lot of players to pick from down there,” said Ashcraft.