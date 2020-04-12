St. Lawrence County adds five more confirmed cases of COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Sunday, health officials in St. Lawrence County announced five newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 93.
Of those cases, officials report 35 have completed mandatory isolation and are recovering well. Three cases are hospitalized.
St. Lawrence Co. Public Health indicates cases of novel coronavirus have been discovered in a variety of communities, including Hammond, Fowler, Ogdensburg, Oswegatchie, Macomb, Lisbon, Canton, Potsdam, Pierrepont, Colton, Hopkinton, Lawrence, Stockholm, Norfolk, Louisville, Brasher, and Massena.
Earlier in the day, a warning was issued for anyone who had visited the Garden Center at Ogdensburg’s Walmart the morning of March 31st. Health officials say there was a risk for COVID-19 exposure, and they’re asking people who were there to monitor their temperatures twice a day for two weeks.
