St. Lawrence County health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Health officials in St. Lawrence County say people who visited the Garden Center at Ogdensburg’s Ford Street Extension Walmart on March 31st may have been exposed to novel coronavirus.
Officials say if you were at the Garden Center between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that day, monitor your temperature twice a day for two weeks.
Those with a fever greater than 100.4 degrees, or experiencing shortness of breath/coughing, are asked to contact their healthcare provider and tell them they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
