Sunday Morning: Lewis County reports new confirmed COVID-19 Case

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Health officials in Lewis County report a newly confirmed case of coronavirus, identified Saturday night, bringing the total number of cases to nine.
In a press release, Public Health Director Ashley Waite indicates the latest patient is in isolation at home. Officials are working to track down who that person had contact with.
Of the nine cases, four appear to be in isolation, while county officials report five people have recovered. 37 people are in quarantine and Lewis County officials are waiting for results on eight pending COVID-19 tests.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.