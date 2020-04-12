Very strong winds on Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Winds will increase tonight as rain moves in.
A High Wind Warning has been issued for much of the north county as winds will be out of the SE/SW 25-45 mph with gust of 60 to 70 mph.
A lakeshore flood warning has been issued for Jefferson County as waves along the shore could reach 6 to 7 feet with waves as high as 17 feet in open water.
Some locations could get an inch or more of rain by late Monday which will increase the threat for widespread power outages. Monday afternoon between 2 and 6 pm a line for storms will move through which could be severe.
Winds will calm down some but will still be gusting to 30 to 50 mph heading into Tuesday.
The rest of the week will be cooler with highs in the 40s.
