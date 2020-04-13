Businesses worry about staying afloat as state closes marinas, boat launches

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another big part of the north country’s economy is shut down – marinas and boat launches.
Local marinas usually look empty in April, but operators and boaters are afraid that could still be the case weeks from now.
“Hopeful that by Memorial Day our regular boating season can open up and, you know, I want everyone to be safe and take care of themselves,” said Bill Hosmer, owner, Hosmer's Marina.
Governor Andrew Cuomo last week ordered marinas and boat launches closed to stop the spread of coronavirus. But with walleye season just weeks away, disappointment is spreading.
“To close the boat launch to fathers and sons and to families, it seems a bit excessive in my opinion,” said Jerry Kroeger II, owner, Jerry's Outdoor Outfitters.
Kroeger operates fishing tours and says he understands the need for closing that business, but not boat launches.
“I can go to McDonald's and get a cheeseburger. I can't come use the boat launch? Seems odd,” he said.
Cuomo's order will have impact all up and down the St. Lawrence and along streams and lakes as well.
Much of the municipal waterfront in Ogdensburg was badly damaged by flooding three years ago and parts of it have remained close since.
But the marina managed to open every year - until this year. And it's not just boaters that rely on these facilities, a good part of the north country's economy does as well.
“There's lots of camp rentals along the river that will all lose those rentals. I mean, we canceled our rental today. We rent a camp every year,” said Kroeger.
On Monday, Governor Cuomo pledged to work with governor’s of five other eastern states to gradually re-open their economies together. But no date was set.
