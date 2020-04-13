Charlyn M. “Charlie” Roy, 60, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charlyn M. “Charlie” Roy, 60, of Blue Street, died Saturday evening, April 11, 2020 at Rome Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or a charity of one’s choice.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Francis; A son Thomas A.A. Roy and his wife Jennifer of Glenfield; three grandchildren, Tiffany Marie, Dylan Francis, and Raelynn Mae; a great granddaughter, Izabella Rose; a sister, Eolanda Soileau of Oklahoma; her husband’s family, Raymond Roy Jr. (Vicky) of Glenfield, Gary (Dorothy) Roy of Boonville, Cindy Griswold of Glenfield and Jeffery Roy of Canastota; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond “Tadpole” and Susan Roy; a brother-in-law, Robert Griswold; and a sister-in-law Yunmi Roy.
Charlyn was born on May 6, 1959 in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, a daughter of the late Charles L. and Maria Des Nevas Silva Andress. She attended catholic school in Louisiana and graduated from high school in Santa Maria, CA. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy in California, where she met her future husband Francis at Naval Facility Centerville in Ferndale, CA. On August 29, 1979, she married Francis J. Roy in Fortuna, CA, moving to Glenfield, in the early 1980’s. Charlie worked for Lewis County General Hospital as a CNA for several years.
She was a past Member of the Lowville American Legion Post #162. She enjoyed camping, and fill-in puzzle books. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.