Charlyn M. “Charlie” Roy, 60, of Glenfield

Charlyn was born on May 6, 1959 in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, a daughter of the late Charles L. and Maria Des Nevas Silva Andress. She attended catholic school in Louisiana and graduated from high school in Santa Maria, CA. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy in California, where she met her future husband Francis at Naval Facility Centerville in Ferndale, CA. On August 29, 1979, she married Francis J. Roy in Fortuna, CA, moving to Glenfield, in the early 1980’s. Charlie worked for Lewis County General Hospital as a CNA for several years.