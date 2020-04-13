Coronavirus-related service takes Assemblyman off the job, challenger off the campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The COVID-19 pandemic takes a north country Assemblyman off the job and his challenger off his campaign.
Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R. - 116th District) said he has been called to active duty with the Army Reserve and will be working with the Army Corps of Engineers to address evolving needs connected to the outbreak.
Walczyk said until he returns, his staff will carry on in his stead.
Meanwhile, Walczyk's announced challenger, Waddington Democrat Alex Hammond said his Army National Guard unit has been activated as part of the pandemic response.
Hammond is temporarily suspending all campaign activities.
He said he will continue to fulfill his duties remotely as Waddington town supervisor and as a teacher at Lisbon Central School.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.