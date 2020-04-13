COVID-19 Monday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 154 people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials in St. Lawrence County announced Monday they have 6 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus. That means there are now 99 people with the illness.
One of those people is nursing home employee in Ogdensburg. United Helpers said it got word Monday morning that a worker at the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility in Ogdensburg - formerly known as the Riverledge nursing home - tested positive.
The number of coronavirus cases in Jefferson County (46) remained unchanged from Sunday.
Lewis County has 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Governor Andrew Cuomo, during his daily briefing Monday, said the worst of New York’s coronavirus crisis may be over. The death toll appears to have hit a plateau, he said.
Cuomo and his counterparts in 6 nearby states said they will work together to eventually reopen the economy.
Meanwhile, marinas and boat launches are closed to stop the spread of coronavirus. But with walleye season just weeks away, disappointment is spreading.
The temporary suspension of visits to inmates at the St. Lawrence County Jail is now extended to April 30 due to the virus.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a north country Assemblyman off the job and his challenger off his campaign.
Whether the message is “we’re still open,” “stay healthy,” or “thank you,” we checked out signs of the times around Watertown.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.