Dawn Marlene Swan, 72, formerly of Philadelphia

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WWNY) - Dawn Marlene Swan, 72, of Holly Springs, NC, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, died Friday, April 10, 2020 peacefully at her home in Holly Springs, NC surrounded by her family.
Dawn was born August 9, 1947 in Watertown, NY to the late Donald and Ruth Hall Pledger. She loved her family and attending country music concerts.
She was preceded in death by brother, David Pledger; and sister, Donna Clark.
Dawn is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Laurell Swan; sons, Jeffrey Swan (Melissa), Kevin Swan (Paige), and Joseph Swan; grandchildren, Caitlin, Tyler, Ethan, Carley, Bella, Alex, Cole, Nolan, Drew and Mia; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Champion, NY at a later date. A private family visitation will be held at Apex Funeral Home in North Carolina.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
