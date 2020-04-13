Focus Features Films Streaming w/ Filmmakers’ Q and A

The program originated back in 2017 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the studio by livestreaming classic Focus films during the summer – past titles have included The Kids Are All Right, Pride & Prejudice, The Constant Gardner, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Intended as a celebration of film, the program brings moviegoers together through social media, as the livestreams allow chat functionalities between the studio, filmmakers, viewers, and talent alike to have live watch parties together. Focus Movie Mondays’ planned programming includes a screening watch party of Gosford Park, written by Julian Fellowes who received the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film, another screening watch party of Mallrats with Kevin Smith, one of Moonrise Kingdom where Wes Anderson will take questions from viewers prior to the livestream, and more. Full screening schedule below. Each livestream will begin at 5PM PST / 8PM EST starting April 6 on the Focus Features Facebook page.