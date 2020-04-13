Fondly remembering Carolyn Fitzpatrick

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many are in disbelief after news from the weekend that Carolyn Fitzpatrick passed away at the age of 70.
She was the longest serving chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, a former chief of staff for late Assemblyman Robert Nortz, a founding member of what became the Victims Assistance Center, an Athena Award winner, the first female reporter for Channel 7.
Carolyn Fitzpatrick is a name ingrained in Jefferson County, and ingrained in the north country. Fitzpatrick died unexpectedly at her home.
Whether you knew her as a fearless politician, a good friend, a busy volunteer, or even as a 7 News reporter, you knew who Carolyn Fitzpatrick was and her influence on the community.
"Positive, progressive, a problem solver. Never afraid to take on a new challenge, or help someone along the way," said Robert Hagemann, county administrator:
As a longtime county legislator, Fitzpatrick was first elected to the board in 2000. Ten years later, she became the first and only woman to serve as county chair. To this day, she remains the longest-running board chair, choosing not to seek another term in 2016.
That's they year current chairman Scott Gray was elected to take her place. But, Gray says there was never such a thing as taking Carolyn Fitzpatrick's place.
"She was always there to relate to the experiences that I was going through. She always had strong words of encouragement to keep up the fight," he said.
Gray says as much as Fitzpatrick was a serious lawmaker, she knew how to have fun. And for Fitzpatrick, that meant keeping her drawer in the legislative chamber stocked with candy, which he says she always shared.
Fitzpatrick was a friend and mentor to current Watertown Council Member Lisa Ruggiero. They volunteered together on the Jefferson County Historical Society Board.
Ruggiero says Fitzpatrick was devoted to family and her beloved husband, Jim, whom she began taking more care of when he fell ill in recent years.
One of Ruggiero's favorite memories was at the Historical Society in February.
"She and her husband were dancing to their favorite song, which was 'Reminiscing' by Little River Band. So, whenever my husband, Chuck, would be playing somewhere and they were going to be there, he would make sure to play the song for them because they would get up and dance," said Ruggiero.
Former Watertown city manager Mary Corriveau says she has nothing but good memories of her close friend.
"She was a woman who loved life. Very lighthearted and loved to make other people smile," she said.
When asked how the county's legislative body moves on from here, Chairman Gray says, "It's gonna take time. We'll do it. She'll want us to do it."
While the community mourns this loss, colleagues say when the time is right, the celebration of Fitzpatrick’s life will be an Irish one.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.