Heavy rain & high winds lead to power outages

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Heavy rain and high winds are the perfect combination for power outages.
There was one outage reported early Monday in St. Lawrence County.
Power went out shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday for 137 National Grid customers in the towns of Gouverneur, Rossie, and Fowler.
The National Grid website shows that power was restored by around 8:45 a.m.
There could be more outages as the day goes on.
The National Weather Service is predicting winds that could gust to 60 miles per hour Monday along with heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.