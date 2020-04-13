Heavy rain & high winds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a warm, but wild day.
Rain showers moved in overnight and it’s becoming very breezy. The wind will increase throughout the day.
There’s a high wind warning for Jefferson County that ends at 11 p.m. Monday.
A warning for Lewis and Oswego counties starts at 11 a.m. and also goes to 11 p.m.
A warning for northern parts of St. Lawrence County start at 2 .m. Monday and go until 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
There’s a wind advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County from 5 p.m. on Monday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
Winds will mostly be in the 35 to 45 mile-per-hour range and could gust up to 60 miles per hour.
That’s along with the rain, which could be heavy at times. Thunderstorm are possible.
The heavy rain and high winds mean shoreline flooding is likely. There’s a lake shore flood warning for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 6 p.m. on Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Wave heights could reach 12 to 16 feet.
Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s. The rain tapers off toward evening and temperatures drop into the 30s overnight.
There could be a mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning. The rest of the day should be partly sunny with highs in the 40s. Highs will stay in the 40s through Sunday. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will have a chance of mixed precipitation in the morning with partly sunny skies the rest of the day.
Saturday should be mostly sunny and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
