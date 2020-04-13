High winds whip through north country, batter shoreline

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A high wind warning is in effect for Jefferson Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The warning continues through 11 p.m. Monday for Jefferson and Lewis counties and 2 a.m. Tuesday for northern parts of St. Lawrence County.
There’s a wind advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service forecasts winds to be mostly be in the 35 to 45 mile-per-hour range and could gust up to 60 miles per hour Monday evening.
The NWS forecasts that winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.
As of 6:10 p.m., National Grid reported no outages in the tri-county region. See outage map here.
There’s a lake shore flood warning for Jefferson County until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Wave heights could reach 12 to 16 feet.
The NWS says the combination of high lake levels and significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Flooding is also expected to extend into the Thousand Islands region and St. Lawrence River. Shoreline erosion is also expected.
