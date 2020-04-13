4 hospitalized for COVID-19 in Jefferson County, no new cases reported

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 4 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
Meanwhile, officials said Monday the number of coronavirus cases in the county remains unchanged from Sunday and the number of recovered cases has grown by 5 to a total of 30.
Overall, an additional 25 tests have been administered bringing that total up to 1,037.
There are 12 people in mandatory isolation, which is down by 7.
Precautionary quarantines have decreased by 6 to a total of 32.
There are 94 people in mandatory quarantine.
The number of negative tests results have increased by 25 to a total of 991.
