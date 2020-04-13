Man airlifted to hospital after riding lawnmower falls on top of him

By Diane Rutherford | April 13, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 12:05 PM

TOWN OF DEPEYSTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man suffered a leg injury Sunday when a riding lawnmower overturned and fell on top of him.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. on County Route 11 in the St. Lawrence County town of Depeyster.

According to Heuvelton Fire Department 1st Assistant Chief Jay Hebert, a man was riding a lawnmower up a hill, when the machine overturned and landed on top of him.

A LifeNet helicopter airlifted the man to a hospital. Officials said the man suffered a leg injury.

No other information was immediately available.

