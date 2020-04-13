Nursing home employee in Ogdensburg has COVID-19

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A nursing home employee in Ogdensburg has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, United Helpers said they got word Monday morning that an employee at the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility in Ogdensburg - formerly known as the Riverledge nursing home - tested positive.
"The employee was not symptomatic and has not worked at the facility since April 7, 2020. On April 13, (today), after testing positive, the employee was placed under quarantine due to what is believed to be a community exposure.
"The employee is currently at home and is not symptomatic.
“At this time, no residents or staff members are displaying symptoms of COVID-19,” from the Facebook post.
St. Lawrence County reported Monday that it has 99 cases of the virus.
