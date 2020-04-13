NY working with 5 Northeast states to reopen economy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his counterparts in 5 nearby states say they will work together to eventually reopen the economy.
Cuomo hosted a conference call Monday with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Delaware Governor John Carney and Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.
The 6 governors, all Democrats, say health and economic officials from each of their states are working together to come up with game plans for to reopen businesses and schools.
“Let’s be smart and let’s be cooperative and let’s learn from one another,” said Cuomo. "What the art form is going to be here is doing that smartly and doing that productively and doing that in a coordinated way in coordination with other states in the area and doing it as a cooperative effort where we learn from each other, where we share information, share resources, where we share intelligence."
Cuomo said that each state will name an economic developer and a health official. They will be working under each governor's chief of staff to work on a plan to reopen society while keeping an eye on public health concerns.
“This is not a light switch that we can just flick on and everything goes back to normal," said Cuomo. "We have to come up with a smart, consistent strategy to restart the systems we shut down and get people back to work, and to the extent possible we want to do that through a regional approach because we are a regional economy. New York is partnering with these five states to create a multi-state council that will come up with a framework based on science and data to gradually ease the stay at home restrictions and get our economy back up and running.”
Cuomo said any other state in the Northeast is welcome to collaborate with them.
