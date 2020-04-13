Shirley Anne Cuzzocrea, 82, of Watertown

Shirley was born March 15, 1938, in Massena, NY, daughter of Joseph Hall and Eva Clark. She grew up with 2 sisters, Hazel and Winifred. Shirley graduated from Massena High School in 1956. She married Patsy F Cuzzocrea on July 22,1966 and had her only son in 1971. She moved to Florida with her family after the Blizzard of 1977 and lived there until 1992, when she and her family returned to New York after hurricane Andrew. Shirley then became an Employment Aid with Green Thumb in Watertown for many years. Mr. Cuzzocrea passed away on April 20, 2004.