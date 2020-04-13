Shirley Anne Cuzzocrea, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley Anne Cuzzocrea, 82, died Friday at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.
Shirley was born March 15, 1938, in Massena, NY, daughter of Joseph Hall and Eva Clark. She grew up with 2 sisters, Hazel and Winifred. Shirley graduated from Massena High School in 1956. She married Patsy F Cuzzocrea on July 22,1966 and had her only son in 1971. She moved to Florida with her family after the Blizzard of 1977 and lived there until 1992, when she and her family returned to New York after hurricane Andrew. Shirley then became an Employment Aid with Green Thumb in Watertown for many years. Mr. Cuzzocrea passed away on April 20, 2004.
Shirley loved to bake cakes and muffins for her beloved grandchildren. Reading was one of Shirley’s pastimes, too. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting.
Surviving Shirley is her sister (Hazel Kerlee), her son (Patsy Cuzzocrea), her daughter-in-law (Heather Hamilton-Cuzzocrea) and 4 grandchildren Quinton, Caylee, Kiegan and Garrison.
Besides her husband Patsy, her sister Winifred passed away before her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when all her family and friends can be together.
