The signs of the times during COVID-19 pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Signs of the times have popped up all over town - literally.
If you take a drive around Watertown, you'll see signs have showed up in business windows and on the hospital lawn, and new messages on church boards and scrolling on business signs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some are there to let people know they're still open or make people aware of adjustments they've made.
"Make sure the community knows that we're all still here for you, we're in this together," said Ryan Skinner, owner, manager, The Mustard Seed.
That's what the sign at The Mustard Seed reads. It also does a little bit of product advertising - telling people driving by that there's hand sanitizer in stock and anit-viral products like Vitamins C and D, zinc and elderberry available.
That's also the case at the Asian Market, where a handwritten sign reads, "We sell groceries, bread, milk, eggs, cheese, cereal, soup and more."
Then there are other signs - signs that are there to remind people to stay safe and healthy or to help flatten the curve and social distance.
And others that are there to say thank you. There's one in the window at Sweet Hello Bridal on Public Square that thanks essential workers. There are signs that were placed on Samaritan Medical Center's lawn by an anonymous woman.
The hospital's human resources team has also put up signs in its windows, saying #SamaritanStrong and #CommunityLove.
"The community has come out in full force just supporting Samaritan and the community so it's our way of saying thank you to our community for having the trust in us and the support," said Nellie Mathous, SMC recruiter.
"And thanking our employees as well who show up everyday regardless and do what they need to do," said Lisa Bowhall, SMC recruiter.
Whether the message is “we’re still open,” “stay healthy,” or “thank you,” these are signs of the times.
