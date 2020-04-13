St. Lawrence County Jail visits suspended through April 30

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The temporary suspension of visits to inmates at the St. Lawrence County Jail is now extended to April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clergy and attorneys needing access to inmates are asked to contact 315-379-2367 to pre-arrange appointments for admittance.
Arrangements will remain at the discretion of the sheriff.
The Sheriff’s Office is also exploring internet-based video visitation for attorney-client appointments and will issue an update if it will be offered.
