TMZ Special on Fox 28 WNYF - Tonight

ALL-NEW SPECIAL “TMZ INVESTIGATES: TIGER KING - WHAT REALLY WENT DOWN?”
PREMIERES MONDAY, APRIL 13 @ 9/8c ON FOX
TMZ’s Harvey Levin Gives Viewers Unique Access To the Strange Twists and Turns Behind Joe Exotic’s Story
FOX presents a TMZ investigation behind the bizarre true-crime story EVERYONE is talking about, with exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage.
This one-hour special will delve into what really went down, with the interviews only TMZ can get, exploring outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance and the current status of the new investigation.
