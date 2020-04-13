Worst may be over, governor says, ‘if we continue to be smart’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the worst of New York’s coronavirus crisis may be over.
“I think you can say the worst is over,” he said at his daily briefing in Albany Monday morning.
New hospitalizations appear to be flattening, he said.
“The numbers suggest a plateauing,” he said.
“That is good news.”
The death toll also appears to have hit a plateau.
“It’s basically flat and basically flat at a horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow,” he said.
The daily death toll peaked last week at 799. Sunday’s death toll was 671.
In total, 10,054 New Yorkers died from disease since the crisis began. That’s almost half of the 22,727 COVID-19 deaths nationwide.
Cuomo said the flattening of the curve does not mean people should change their behaviors.
“We can control the spread and we can reduce the number of people who die and our health care system can do phenomenal work and rise to the occasion and deal with this beast,” he said.
“I believe the worst is over if we continue to be smart,” he said, "and I believe we can start the path to normalcy,” which he says will require a delicate balance.
But the threat of COVID-19 won’t truly be over until there’s a vaccine, which he says could take 12 to 18 months to develop.
