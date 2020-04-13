Your Turn: feedback on pay raise delay, basketball hoops and freezer frenzy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo says New York faces billions of dollars in losses. That’s why pay raises are delayed for unions representing state workers, such as corrections officers. Union officials call it “a slap in the face”:
These raises were negotiated and signed into contract last year!
Kim Bell
It is delayed by 90 days; at least you still have a paycheck!
Patti Denner
Because some people are not following social distancing rules, some basketball hoops have been taken down around Watertown:
And just like that, another piece of freedom disappears.
John Lennox
It's for our own good. Do you want this virus over with or don't you?
Pattie Priest
Swings up at Thompson Park need to be taken down as well. Saw a bunch of kids using them.
Claire Shannon
Freezers are in hot demand. A local appliance store has sold out of them several times in the last few weeks:
We had talked about getting one just a couple weeks before the craziness started. Guess it is not happening for a while now.
Alissa Moulton
They need them to store all that toilet paper in.
Kim Pate
