Attend open house virtually at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Prospective students can’t visit the Jefferson Community College in person right now, but they can attend a virtual open house.
JCC admissions director Chelsea Monroe says it’s a great way for students to get all information they would have if they were there physically.
Watch the video for her teleconferenced interview on 7 News This Morning.
Virtual open houses are available through April and May.
You can find out how it works at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.
You can also call JCC’s enrollment services office at 315-786-2437.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.