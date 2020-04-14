Business owners invited to complete survey about COVID-19’s economic impact

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An important survey is happening now for business owners in the north country and it'll determine how help will arrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some business and economics faculty at SUNY Potsdam are working with colleagues at the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College to estimate the economic impact of the coronavirus on the local economy.
In an interview with 7 News anchor Jeff Cole, SUNY Potsdam business professor Greg Gardner explained the collaboration.
“The Center for Community Studies is brilliant survey researchers and can organize and administrate surveys very efficiently. SUNY Potsdam has a set of business and economics professors who have experience in economic impact analysis. We’re hoping to use the data to try and estimate the impact this is having on our economy and find out ways government can respond quickly,” said Gardner.
The survey will be administered by email, using email lists from chambers of commerce and economic development agencies in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
If a business wants to participate, but does not get an email invitation, it can complete the survey here.
You can see the full interview with Gardner Tuesday on 7 News at 6.
