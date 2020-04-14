COVID-19 Tuesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There appears to be encouraging news to report when it comes to COVID-19 cases in the north country.
A week after it was announced St. Lawrence County had the most rapidly growing number of coronavirus cases in all of New York state, the health department reported no new cases Tuesday.
We learned a total of 8 SUNY Potsdam students had COVID-19 and all 8 recovered.
Jefferson County saw 1 new case and Lewis County hasn’t seen a new case since Sunday.
Meanwhile, the news wasn't so good on the statewide level.
During his daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo said there were more than 100 more new cases of coronavirus than the day before.
The state’s death toll due to COVID-19 grew by 778 to 10,834. The death rate hike was 677 the day before.
Still, the governor said the number of new deaths is “basically flat at a devastating level for pain and grief.”
North country health officials say they are concerned there will be a rise in suicide attempts and overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic. They emphasize there is help available.
Speaking of help, lawmakers are working to get financial assistance to local dairy farmers, who have been left with little choice but to dump their milk.
At SUNY Potsdam, staff and alumni coming up with ways to use their talents fight against coronavirus.
An important survey is happening now for business owners in the north country and it’ll determine how help will arrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
North country airports will be getting millions of dollars from the federal government to help ease the loss of revenue as fewer people fly due to COVID-19.
And a Watertown family turned their front yard into a food pantry to help those in need during the pandemic.
