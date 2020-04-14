Cuomo says he won’t fight with president despite disagreements

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo disagrees with the president about who has the authority to reopen states’ economies.
At the same time, the governor said that while President Donald Trump appears to be spoiling for a fight, “the president will not have a fight with me.”
In the meantime, the governor said there were more than 100 more new cases Monday than the day before.
The state’s death toll due to COVID-19 grew by 778 to 10,834. The death rate hike was 677 the day before.
Still the governor said, the number of new deaths is “basically flat at a devastating level for pain and grief.”
At a briefing Monday, Trump said he had “total” authority to reopen the economy.
At his briefing Tuesday, Cuomo said “that is not an accurate statement, in my opinion.”
In what amounted to a brief civics lesson, the governor said the president’s assertion was counter to principles the country was based on.
“We don’t have a king in this country,” he said. “We don’t want a king.”
Cuomo said the president tweeted his dissatisfaction Tuesday morning, calling various governors “mutineers.”
“The president is clearly spoiling for a fight,” the governor said.
“This is no time for politics, it is no time to fight” he said. “I put my hand out in total partnership and cooperation with the president – if he wants a fight, he’s not going to get It from me, period.”
Unless, the governor said, “he suggested that we do something that would be reckless and endanger the health or welfare of the people of the state, then I would have no choice.”
Cuomo said dealing with the crisis and its aftermath “is going to take us working together.”
The governor said there are real challenges ahead.
“Just because those numbers are flat is no time to relax, not out of the woods,” he said. “In this reopening, we could lose all the progress we made in one week if we do it wrong.”
The key, the governor said, is to ramp up testing to ensure it’s safe for people to return to work.
Right now, he said, companies that make tests can’t meet the demand.
Devising a plan to acquire enough tests for everyone would be a good role for the federal government, the governor said.
