Dorothy J. Geno, 91, of Watertown

Mrs. Geno was born August 21, 1928, in Sackets Harbor, NY, daughter of Alfredo and Mae Kelly Gracia. She attended Sackets Harbor School until sixth grade moved to Bennington Vt. and graduated from high school in Ayer, Mass. Mrs. Geno went to Leominster Community College before moving back to Watertown, NY, attended the Watertown School of Commerce and JCC. Mrs. Geno married Joseph Geno September 11, 1947, at Holy Family Church with Monsignor William Farrell officiating. Mr. Geno died April 3, 2018. Mrs. Geno worked at Schwerzmann and Wise Law Firm, Comboy McKay Law Firm and Jefferson County Court, retiring in 1989.