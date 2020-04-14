Harry J. Morse Sr., 94, of Copenhagen

Harry was born February 12, 1926 to Sterling F. Morse (Fred) and Margaret Matter Morse in the town of Denmark. He attended Copenhagen Central School until entering the Marine Corps at the age of 16. President Carter later pardoned Harry and thousands of other young wartime veterans for their underage service. Harry's duty stations included the Brooklyn Naval yard and Treasure Island, San Francisco, Ca. During his service in WWII he served in Bougainville and Guadalcanal, where he was awarded many medals and commendations including the Asiatic Pacific medal, the medal of merit and the Marine Corps good conduct medal.