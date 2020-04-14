Jefferson County now has 47 coronavirus cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There is 1 new case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total to 47.
The number of negative tests have increased by 27 to a total of 1,018.
The county has to date tested 1,065 people for the coronavirus.
The number of mandatory quarantine cases continues to drop from a high last Thursday of 129 to 67 on Tuesday. That’s down from 94 on Monday.
Precautionary quarantine’s have risen from 32 to 51, but officials said that is likely due to a “slow weekend of test reports being forwarded to Public Health.”
There are 14 people in mandatory isolation, which is up by 2.
Three people are hospitalized because of the illness.
