Mary Ann LaParr, 59, of Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary Ann LaParr, age 59, of Oswegatchie, passed away on April 13, 2020 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital after being stricken ill at home.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Mary was born in Star Lake on June 28, 1960 to the late Harry Joseph Pelno and Shirley (Law) McCartin. She graduated from the Clifton-Fine Central School in 1978.
Mary was the widow of Lawrence “Butch” LaParr. A previous marriage to Timothy Dowling ended in divorce. Mary had worked in construction of Fort Drum for several years, worked at the Bel Air County Club in Clearwater, Florida and retired as the Head Cook for Ilisagvik College in Barrow, Alaska.
In her free time Mary loved working in her flowers and would often steal wildflowers from the side of the road. She loved to cook, to eat chocolate cake and has travelled to all but five states.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary “M.J.” Dowling-Cloe of Carthage, step-daughters, Angel (Kermit) Rice and Jane (Thomas) Weir, brothers, John and Tim (Sherrie) Pelno, and sister, Connie (Benjamin) Watson. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Chase, Ryan and Gavin, 5 step-grandchildren and 1 step-great grandchild; son-in-law, Billy Cloe of Carthage; a God Son, Timothy P. Pelno Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Harry Pelno and Shirley and Hubert McCartin; her husband, Butch LaParr, and brother, David Pelno.
Donations made in memory of Mary may be made to Star Lake Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 22, Star Lake, NY 13690.
