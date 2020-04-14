Mixed precipitation early, then partly sunny

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday starts with a little rain and snow, but should die out fairly quickly.
We’ll end up with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.
Monday’s rain and Tuesday’s breezy conditions mean there’s a lake shore flood warning in effect for Jefferson and Oswego counties until 8 p.m.
There could be a little snow overnight and some mixed precipitation early Wednesday, but much of the day should be mostly sunny with highs again in the low 40s.
There’s a very small chance of any precipitation on Thursday, too, otherwise the day should be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.
It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.
It will be in the mid-40s and mostly sunny on Saturday.
It will be in the 50s on Sunday and the 40s on Monday with a chance of rain each day.
