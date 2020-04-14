North country airports getting more than $3.5M in relief funding

By Diane Rutherford | April 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 3:30 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country airports will be getting millions of dollars from the federal government to help ease the loss of revenue as fewer people fly due to COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that $10 billion in grants will be given to airports across the country.

Of that money, $411 million is earmarked for New York airports.

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced the following north country airports will be getting funds:

- Ogdensburg International Airport - $2.4 million

- Watertown International Airport $1.1 million

- Massena International Airport/Richards Field - $69,000

- Potsdam Municipal Airport/Damon Field - $69,000

Airports Council International estimates American airports will lose nearly $14 million due to the pandemic.

