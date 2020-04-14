North country airports getting more than $3.5M in relief funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country airports will be getting millions of dollars from the federal government to help ease the loss of revenue as fewer people fly due to COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that $10 billion in grants will be given to airports across the country.
Of that money, $411 million is earmarked for New York airports.
U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced the following north country airports will be getting funds:
- Ogdensburg International Airport - $2.4 million
- Watertown International Airport $1.1 million
- Massena International Airport/Richards Field - $69,000
- Potsdam Municipal Airport/Damon Field - $69,000
Airports Council International estimates American airports will lose nearly $14 million due to the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.