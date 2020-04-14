Officials identify victims of fatal crash in Lewis County

TOWN OF LEWIS, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 2 people who died in Saturday’s fiery crash in the town of Lewis.
Officials said the 21 year old driver, Alex Nellenbach of West Leyden, and his 25 year old passenger Dustin Lynch of Boonville were killed.
The vehicle drove off Golden Road, struck a tree and caught fire early Saturday morning, officials said.
The crash was called in to the sheriff’s office by a passing motorist a little before 4 a.m.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
