One World Together at Home - To Air Saturday All Over the World

April 18
Viacom CBS Networks to air “One World Together at Home” – a global special to celebrate and support frontline healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Viacom CBS Brands Participating Around the World Include Broadcast Networks CBS, Channel 5, Network 10, and Telefe; BET and MTV Globally; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV LAND and VH1 in the U.S.
Historic Broadcast to be Hosted by Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show,”
Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Stephen Colbert of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT; Friends from Sesame Street Also on Hand to Help Unify and Inspire People Around the World to Take Meaningful Actions that Increase Support for the Global COVID-19 Response.
Curated in Collaboration with Lady Gaga, Broadcast to Include Alanis Morissette,Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder
On Saturday, April 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, live ET). Check listings for local start times.
The Special, Produced by Global Citizen, Will Feature Real Experiences from Doctors, Nurses and Families Around the World
Powered by Commitments from Supporters and Corporate Partners in Benefit of the
COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Broadcast Special to Also Benefit Local and
Regional Charities that Provide Food, Shelter and Healthcare to those who need help most.
ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME will also be broadcast on ABC, ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media Networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday April 19, 2020. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.
In addition, the special will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. This digital special will include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world’s healthcare heroes.
