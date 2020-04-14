Samaritan Medical Center’s new emergency entrance to open Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The work to revamp Samaritan Medical Center's emergency department entrance is nearly complete.
Doors will open to patients Friday at 7 a.m.
Samaritan Director of Public Relations Leslie DiStefano says the work has taken about four months, but the redone entrance is opening two weeks ahead of schedule.
One addition is a walled-off intake area giving patients more privacy.
"It was all just very open, and out in the open. So, if there were people in this waiting room, they might have heard things about a person's care that just not many people are comfortable with and we recognize that. The PCA (patient care assistant) and your nurse can still communicate effectively, but there's a lot more privacy for patients," she said.
Emergency department patients have had to use the hospital’s main entrance during construction.
The project cost $500,000.
