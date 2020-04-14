SUNY Potsdam reports 8 total coronavirus cases

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A total of eight SUNY Potsdam students have tested positive for COVID-19.
The college reported the first five on March 30. It’s unclear when the other three were diagnosed, but officials report seven of the eight have completed quarantine.
One of the three newer cases is a student living on campus and two are students living off-campus.
The previous five cases were all students living on campus.
The college offered testing to all students who came back to campus from high-risk areas.
