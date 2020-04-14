SUNY Potsdam staff and alumni use talents to fight coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's a grassroots effort at SUNY Potsdam - staff and alumni coming up with ways to aid in the fight against coronavirus.
Jim Hubbard saw the desperate measures health care workers were taking to improvise protective gear and even clothing.
“You never really think about it much until you see a medical professional having to rely on things like that, like having to use a garbage bag,” said Jim Hubbard, SUNY Potsdam Lougheed Learning Commons associate director.
So in his living room, Hubbard is 3D printing mask straps and visors for face shields. He's part of an effort by SUNY Potsdam to contribute to the fight against coronavirus.
“Why not do what you can to support the healthcare workers who are dealing with this every day, putting themselves at risk, their families at risk," said Hubbard.
It's a grass roots effort on- and off-campus. A faculty member is sewing masks in her basement. Noted fashion designer and grad, Saad Hajidin, is making masks at his factory.
There's another way in which SUNY Potsdam can serve. The campus and its buildings represent a huge resource if this pandemic were to take a turn for the worse.
Sisson Hall dormitory has rooms ready for healthcare workers. The gymnasium at Maxcy Hall is available for emergency use.
“It's just everybody looking to see, 'What can we do? What's our part? And how can we help,'” said Dr. Kristin Esterberg, SUNY Potsdam president.
Tuesday the college delivered gloves, respirators, goggles and other protective gear to the county’s emergency operations center. The National Guard made a drop off as well.
