Troopers arrest 2 people in Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police say they arrested a man wanted on several warrants and the Lisbon woman who was hiding him.
Troopers say they were looking for 36 year old James McLean, who was wanted on various warrants from Oswegatchie town court, Ogdensburg city court and St. Lawrence County Family Court.
They found him April 10 hiding at the Old State Road home of 29 year old Krystal Hart, who troopers say lied about where he was.
Police say they found McLean hiding in a bedroom closet in Hart’s home.
Troopers say they found the pair to be in possession of quantities of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.
Hart was charged with obstructing governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was ticketed to appear in Lisbon town court at a later date.
McLean was charged with four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of having a controlled substance in a non-original container.
He was arraigned in Canton town court and sent to county jail in lieu of $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.
