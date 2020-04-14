Virginia Rose “Ginny” Roberts, 75, of Macomb

MACOMB, N.Y. (WWNY) - Virginia Rose “Ginny” Roberts, 75, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur and burial will be in Pleasant Lake Cemetery in Brasie Corners.
Virginia was born on September 2, 1944 in Gouverneur, the daughter of Weldon “Buster” and Helena “Teen” (Patton) Wainwright.
She graduated from Hammond Central School in 1963 and from Pauldine School of Cosmetology, Watertown in 1964.
Ginny married Ronald D. Roberts on October 17, 1964 at Brasie Corners Methodist Church.
The couple lived in different areas including California while Ronnie served in the United States Navy and then returned to Macomb upon his completion of service.
Ginny worked many jobs including hairdresser, waitress, bartender, and she drove school bus for many years for Laforty’s and Laidlaw Transportation. She also trained bus drivers, taught pre school in Brasie Corners, and was a teachers aide. Ginny retired from driving bus to concentrate on being Nana, childcare provider for her granddaughters.
Besides attending the sports and activities of her grandchildren, Ginny enjoyed spending time with friends and her family, hosting the annual Wainwright reunion, dancing, going to garage sales, and making crafts. She also enjoyed sewing, games, collected rooster pieces, and enjoyed sitting on her front porch.
Ginny is survived by her husband of 55 years Ronnie, her children Kevin and Laurie Roberts, Lisa and Michael Green, her granddaughters Taylor Roberts, Kirstin Roberts and her fiancé George Salg. She is also survived by her brothers Wendell Wainwright, Stanley “Rusty” and Janice Wainwright, Richard “Dudley” and Krista Wainwright,Vernon and Julie Wainwright, her sister Marlene Wainwright, a sister-in-law Sharon Wainwright, and she was Aunt Ginny to her many nieces and nephews. Ginny is predeceased by her parents, a brother Duane Wainwright, and a sister-in-law Elaine Wainwright.
Memorial donations in Ginny’s memory are encouraged to the Morristown Vol. Rescue Squad, PO Box 4, Morristown, NY 13664.
